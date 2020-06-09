Storms Have James River On Rise

Following this week’s heavy rainfall to the north, officials forecast the James River will return to flood stage in Yankton County during the coming days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning throughout the James River, at or near Huron, Forestburg, Mitchell, Scotland and Yankton.
“The James will be rising again through the weekend and should be back above flood stage in Yankton County by early next week,” NWS hydrologist Mike Gillispie told the Press & Dakotan.
However, Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt said the level of flooding remains to be seen. At this point, he doesn’t anticipate major flooding.
“Right now, I’m along the (James) River, checking things out,” he told the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday afternoon as a storm system was moving into the area.
While Yankton County received little or no precipitation Monday night, that wasn’t the case elsewhere in southeast South Dakota, Scherschligt said. He had seen unofficial totals of 3-plus inches around the region.
“They had a boatload of water up north around Mitchell (in Davison County), through Aurora County and continuing into Douglas County,” he said.
The rainfall in Davison and Aurora counties drains into the James River, he said. The heavy precipitation could replenish a recent drop of the river levels in Yankton County, he added.
“The river has gone down quite a bit and is back inside of what I would call its banks,” he said. “We’ll probably see some rise, and we may see the river come back out of its banks if we get more rain. There’s an area by the Stone Church (south of Menno) that’s pretty full.
“As far as substantial flooding, I don’t expect it. But we do have the sandbag station still in operation at the (Yankton County) highway shop.”
The NWS flood warning for the James River near Scotland calls for the river to rise above flood stage (13 feet) by Friday and continue to rise to near 14.9 feet by Monday. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
At stages near 15.5 feet, 431st Ave. is flooded where it crosses the river in northwestern Yankton County.
The NWS flood warning for the James River above Yankton continues until further notice. Minor flooding is forecast, as the river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet and continue to rise to near 12.2 feet. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At stages near 12 feet, significant agricultural flooding begins.
This week’s storms and heavy rainfall signaled a dramatic turnaround from what was apparently a shift in a year-long weather pattern.
The March 2019 bomb cyclone, continued rainfall and saturated soil have resulted in wet conditions for more than a year. During the past two months, the Yankton region received a break with a streak of warm, dry weather.
Farmers were able to complete spring planting in April, far ahead of recent years. Another indicator of drier weather was the falling levels of the James River in the southern reaches around Yankton.
But then came a dramatic change, anticipated as Sunday’s temperatures near 100 degrees gave way to high temperatures dropping to the 70s Tuesday.
The result: a tumultuous start to the week for both southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. The NWS issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday morning.
Charles Mix County received an unofficial rainfall of 3 inches or more in the Wagner, Lake Andes and Marty areas. Douglas County also unofficially reported rainfall of 3 inches.
“We are still sending out some of the storm reports from out that way (Monday) night and early this morning,” Gillispie said Tuesday afternoon. “Lots of wind damage, and the 3-4 inch rainfall reports seem to be as high as we’ve seen so far. We do have some 5-6 inch estimates on radar out southeast of Stickney, but no on the ground measurements of that much yet.”
The NWS received rainfall totals of more than 3 inches around Mitchell, 2.93 inches at Lake Andes, 2.6 inches at Stickney, 2.3 inches at Armour, 2.14 inches at Forestburg, 2.68 inches at Pickstown and 2.52 inches at Dimock.
Douglas County Emergency Manager Pat Harrington noted his county was hard hit by Monday’s storm, which at one point had a tornado watch in the Delmont area along with the Tripp and Parkston areas in neighboring Hutchinson County.
“Douglas County received anywhere from 2-3.5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours,” Harrington said. “Several farms northwest of Corsica received damages from (Tuesday) morning’s storm. Several cement silos and grain bins were destroyed along with trees being uprooted.”
Harrington expressed concern about further precipitation. “Any more rain will cause major flooding throughout the county,” he added.
Charles Mix County Emergency Manager Mike Kotab could not be immediately reached for comment.
Bon Homme County Emergency Manager Eric Elsberry said his county escaped much of the heavy precipitation and damage found to the west and north.
“Outside of a little rain and a lot of wind, the storms last night didn’t do much, at least nothing that has been reported to the office,” he said. “Most of the weather appeared to hit north of Avon before crossing the county line into Hutchinson (County).”
The NWS issued a warning that some roads south of Interstate 90 and west of the James River are closed or difficult for driving.
Even with anticipated rainfall Tuesday night, Gillispie didn’t foresee flash flooding across Yankton County at the present time.
“Rainfall totals should be less than 1 inch on average, maybe a few isolated areas of heavier rain, but not enough to cause any concerns,” he said.
While parts of South Dakota received dramatic rainfall totals, much of northeast Nebraska hasn’t seen similar numbers. However, the South Dakota rainfall dumping into the Missouri River could affect the Husker State.
In Knox County, Nebraska, the NWS in Omaha has issued a flood warning for the Ponca Creek at Verdel, Nebraska, until late Thursday night or until the warning is cancelled.
The Ponca Creek flood stage is 13.5 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast, with the creek expected to rise near 15.7 feet by early Wednesday morning and fall below flood stage by late Thursday morning.
To the east, Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin said his area had missed out on the moisture.
“Everything has gone around us here in Cedar County thus far. Hot, windy and dry would best describe the last few days,” he said.
“I do see that there are some precipitation chances in the immediate future, but so far, nothing.”
The NWS forecast for Yankton calls for high temperatures of 74 degrees today (Wednesday), 82 degrees Thursday and 88 degrees Friday. The forecast doesn’t call for any precipitation.
