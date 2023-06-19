Ten students from Mount Marty University (MMU) have been selected for a 10-week medical research fellowship offered by the Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (BRIN). This year’s selection is a new, record-high for the university since becoming one of South Dakota’s BRIN partner institutions in 2003.
The fellowship encourages undergraduate students to follow research careers by exposing them to bench research, hands-on laboratory experiences, daily interactions with faculty and staff, weekly seminars, and research presentations, all at a competitive stipend.
“Eighty percent of Mount Marty science majors get to do research. That rate is much lower at bigger universities,” says Dr. Chun Wu, professor of chemistry, director of the pre-professional and medical lab science programs, and MMU-BRIN liaison. “This is just one indicator of the quality of education, resources, and support we provide our students.”
One of those students is Lexa Burtzlaff, a second-year exercise science major who will spend her summer alongside MMU biology professor, Dr. Kathleen Gibson. The pair will be extracting antimicrobial phytochemicals within plants and characterizing them so they can be used to treat pathogens.
“I love learning new things and Dr. Gibson’s research was very interesting to me,” says Burtzlaff. “I’m excited to learn how plants could change the future of medicine.”
The fellowship also gives students leverage in gaining acceptance to graduate-level and professional programs.
“With more students conducting research and sharing their findings, there is a greater potential for breakthroughs and advancements in the field, as well as for fostering partnerships and collaborations with other BRIN partner institutions,” says Dr. Wu.
The grant involves several South Dakota institutions and is open to anyone interested in medical research who isn’t a graduating senior.
The 2023 MMU-BRIN research fellows include: Trey Vande Kop, Caycee Schneider, Kylee McDaniel, Lexa Burtzlaff, Elisabeth McGill, Alysandra Fedde, Xavier Gabel, Kaesha Davis, Madison Kovar and Aaron Madden.
