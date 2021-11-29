Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser has proclaimed Tuesday, Nov. 30, as Giving Tuesday for the city of Yankton.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
The celebration is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, this year on Nov. 30. Giving Tuesday is known to kick off the holiday season and to inspire people to take action in improving their local communities through charitable giving.
