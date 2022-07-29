The City of Yankton is planning three asphalting projects next week:
• On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Valley Road from Burleigh Street to 21st Street will be closed to all traffic. City crews will begin asphalt paving. The closure will remain in place until that evening.
• On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Burleigh Street from Eighth Street to the Bridge will be closed to all traffic. City crews will begin asphalt paving. The closure will remain in place until that evening.
• On Thursday, Aug. 4, Burleigh Street from the bridge to Fifth Street will be closed to all traffic. City crews will begin asphalt paving. The closure will remain in place until that evening.
Motorists should utilize alternate routes to reach their desired destination. If you should have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at 605-668-5211.
