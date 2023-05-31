TYNDALL — On Nov. 9, 2021, Francis Lange returned to his former home in Scotland to confront his former girlfriend about a gun he left at the house.
By the time the incident ended, Lange — who lived elsewhere in town with his father — shot all five occupants of the house, including a 5-year-old girl he didn’t know would be present.
Three people died immediately, while a woman and the girl received gunshot wounds. The woman later died, and the youngster recovered from her injuries as the lone survivor and witness.
Lange, 43, provided those facts during the Wednesday change of plea hearing in the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall.
“Guilty but mentally ill,” he said in response to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
For the most part, Lange sat quietly during the proceedings, which were attended by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. The courtroom was filled with spectators, including media, law enforcement and family members.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set a July 24 sentencing at the Tyndall courthouse.
Lange faces a mandatory life sentence on the murder charges.
The shooting deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents.
Those injured included Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Vicki Monclova died Sept. 14, 2022. Her obituary listed the gunshot wounds as her cause of death, but authorities did not confirm that finding or charge Lange with murder for her death.
Lange was arrested shortly after the November 2021 shootings. He pleaded not guilty at the time to the first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges, along with attempted murder and firearms charges.
On Wednesday, he changed his pleas at the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall. Gering accepted the pleas after hearing Lange’s statement of his guilt and testimony from a psychiatrist who conducted a mental evaluation of the defendant.
First-degree murder, a Class A felony, carries a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine. The state previously filed a motion that it would not seek the death penalty.
Aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
He had also faced attempted murder and firearms charges.
Lange was scheduled to stand trial July 24-Aug. 4 in neighboring Yankton County, as Gering had granted a defense motion for a change of venue.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley attended Wednesday’s proceedings. The prosecution included Deputy AGs Brent Kempema and Katie Mallory, Bon Homme State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
The defense counsel included Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls and Seth Klentz of Beresford.
THE FACTS OF THE CASE
Gering accepted the pleas after Lange provided his account of the shooting, read by Hansman. The defendant agreed he understood his rights and the consequences of his pleas. He provided the court with the following narrative.
“On Nov. 9, 2021, at 5:40 p.m., I entered the residence at 710 Second Street in Scotland,” he said, adding he was carrying a Taurus GC3 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his waistband holster.
Lange had a previous relationship with Angela Monclova, and he had moved out of the house. He returned regarding a firearm that he had left behind when he moved.
“I came for the location of the separate firearm … and learned she had given it away,” he said in his statement.
At that point, Akins walked toward him, and he fired multiple shots at her. He then shot Angela Monclova in the head, Librado Monclova in the chest, Vicki Monclova in the waist and M.M. in the abdomen and foot.
“M.M. was laying on the couch, between Angela and Librado,” Lange said, adding “I didn’t know she would be there (at the house).”
Lange exited the home, dropping the gun 60-90 feet away and also disposing of his holster and black hoodie.
In all, 12 shots were fired resulting in three deaths that the forensics investigation concluded were homicides caused by gunshot wounds.
The prosecution concurred with those facts of the case.
Gering said she couldn’t accept the “guilty but mentally ill” pleas until Lange had received an evaluation. The judge noted that Lange had previously been found competent to stand trial.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Dr. Josette Lindahl, a psychiatrist with Avera Behavioral Health, took the stand to testify about her series of three interviews with Lange. She received questions from both the prosecution and defense.
Prior to her interviews, Lindahl had reviewed documents related to Lange’s medical history. Her interviews assessed, among other things, his memory of events compared to other documentation with the case.
Generally, it’s beneficial to hold more than one interview, Lindahl said. The process seeks to determine if the defendant is coherent and competent to stand trial, holds an appreciation of the charges and consequences and if there are any other mental health issues.
During her interviews, Lindahl determined that Lange suffered from schizopathic disorder, depression and alcohol use disorder.
“He wasn’t forthcoming with his symptoms,” she said. “He showed a reluctance to answer questions and suspiciousness. … There was a lot he wasn’t sharing. There were significant indications of underlying psychiatric disorders.”
She scheduled a third interview with him. “He was reluctant to share the experiences inside his head,” she said, adding, “he was very paranoid and suspicious.”
Lange also displayed odd behavior and comments, including off-hand remarks where he showed reluctance to go into detail, Lindahl said.
“By the third evaluation, he was more willing to describe episodes of psychosis and ongoing symptoms,” she added.
During Wednesday’s hearing, both the prosecution and defense asked for Lindahl’s interpretation of his schizoaffective disorder as well as psychotic behavior and mood symptoms. Questions were also asked about the defendant’s alcohol or other substance use.
In her opinion, Lindahl said, Lange’s condition didn’t rise to the level of insanity. He had previously been found competent to stand trial.
“So, did he know the difference between right and wrong?” Gering asked from the bench.
In the end, Gering found that Lange may have been dealing with issues that impaired his judgment “but not to the extent that he didn’t know the wrongfulness of his actions.”
With that finding, the judge accepted the plea of “guilty but mentally ill” and set the sentencing date.
THE AG SPEAKS
Jackley spoke with the media following Wednesday’s proceedings, providing an opening statement.
“Today, Francis Lange entered guilty but mentally ill pleas to three counts of premeditated first-degree murder as well as two counts of aggravated assault related to the Nov. 9, 2021, triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, especially the 5-year-old who was injured in the incident.”
Jackley credited a total team effort in the case from start to finish.
“I want to express my appreciation to the paramedics, the sheriff and deputies, the DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) and the thorough prosecution,” he said, crediting both the AG’s office and the Bon Homme County state’s attorney’s office.
Jackley fielded questions, including a number of them from the Press & Dakotan.
He explained the reasons for the lengthy court process with this case and the input received from the victims’ families.
“I had the opportunity before the hearing to sit down with the family and listen to their concerns,” the AG said. “Part of the reason this (case) took this amount of time is because you are dealing with a ‘guilty but mentally ill’ plea, which requires additional hearings and circumstances, including the psychiatric review and report you heard today.”
The plea won’t alter Lange’s sentence, Jackley said.
“A guilty but mentally ill plea is the same as a guilty plea but with one main difference. There is still life without the chance of parole, but during that sentence, a ‘guilty but mentally ill’ plea allows for further evaluation and treatment for that mental illness during the corrections process,” the attorney general said.
“There will still be three sentences of mandatory life without chance of parole along with the additional 30 years for the aggravated assault charges. The one difference is that he will have further evaluations for mental illness and receive the appropriate treatment from the DOC (Department of Corrections).”
Typically, the guilty but mentally ill plea doesn’t change the DOC placement of the inmate, Jackley said.
Jackley said his ability to attend the Tyndall hearing benefited because he was headed for a Girls State appearance in Vermillion.
However, he also felt it was important to attend in person.
“Because this was a triple homicide, it impacted a lot of victims,” he said. “From my time and tenure and an AG, these are the types of incidents where I like to be present and see what’s going in,” he said.
“It was important for me to be here. It was important for me to be with the victims, and it helped me be more aware of why the investigators did what they did and why the prosecutors did what they did.”
Jackley said he was grateful for the 5-year-old girl (now 7 years old) who not only survived her gunshot wounds but will also not have to testify in court “and relive the trauma.”
The Press & Dakotan asked if he had any words for the Scotland community and Bon Homme County in the midst of the tragedy that hit so close to home.
“It goes back to what I said about what the paramedics did when they arrived on the scene of a very difficult and tragic situation, working on people they knew so well,” he said.
In addition, Jackley commended the law enforcement and prosecutors at all level for their handling of the case.
“This investigation was done by the textbook and done very well,” he said. “We had the local efforts of the sheriff and state’s attorney working with the AG to achieve justice for the victims’ families.”
Jackley declined to say where Lange will be held until his sentencing, which will be held in Bon Homme County.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.