VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will travel to Pierre for the annual USD Day at the Capitol event Feb. 10.
USD Day at the Capitol provides the university the opportunity to interact with lawmakers and discuss the impact USD is making to South Dakota and the region.
Representatives from the School of Health Sciences will be on site to highlight USD’s position as leaders in health care education. With nine health education-focused departments, 22 programs, two dental hygiene clinics and two significant public service centers, the School of Health Sciences is the largest and most comprehensive source of teaching and clinical preparation of health care in South Dakota. Many of USD’s health care programs are unique to South Dakota and are only offered at USD. Over the last decade, 4,400 people have earned degrees from the USD School of Health Sciences, with 63% living and/or working in South Dakota. Students graduate practice-ready and are prepared to provide confident and compassionate care.
Additional guests will include USD President Sheila K. Gestring and members of the President’s Executive Leadership Institute.
Dome Dogs will be served in the Capitol Rotunda beginning at 11 a.m.
All alumni and supporters of USD are welcome to participate in this annual event.
