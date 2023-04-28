From P&D Staff Reports
The Yankton County Commission will continue its discussion on the “30 by 30” resolution during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The Biden Administration is promoting the worldwide initiative for governments to designate 30% of the Earth’s land and ocean as protected areas by 2030.
District 18 Rep. Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) is listed as addressing the board on the “30 by 30” issue at 6:45 p.m., although that time could vary. Her proposed resolution opposes the “30 by 30” initiative as government overreach. She presented the resolution to the County Commission last month for its approval, but the commission chose to wait until the upcoming meeting before taking any action.
Auch and former District 18 Sen. Bernie Hunhoff (D-Yankton) both offered to provide an amended version of the resolution for consideration Tuesday.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commission will consider other issues including tax deed property, new package off-sale liquor license, a voltage line, conservation easements, renewals of malt beverage licenses and unanticipated revenue for the sheriff’s department.
The agenda calls for an executive session with State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch on poor relief issues, for litigation and for a personnel issue.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Yankton County Government Center and is open to the public. In addition, the meeting is livestreamed for the public.
