• Joseph Mincks Sr., 44, Centerville, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Christopher Strand, 50, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections and for petty theft/second degree.
• Everett Gullikson, 39, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Chakira Ferris, 20, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for petty theft/second degree.
• Scott Ludwig, 53, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to support a minor child.
• Zachary Stark, 34, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for petty theft/first degree and eluding a law enforcement officer as a misdemeanor.
