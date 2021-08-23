Commission Eyes Weekly Local COVID Numbers Again

Weekly tracking of local COVID-19 numbers is making a return for the City of Yankton.
During Monday’s regular meeting of the City Commission, City Manager Amy Leon brought up a request for COVID information during the City Manager’s report.
“Someone has asked if we’re interested, or willing to, resume our COVID-19 updates,” she said. “Last spring, we were updating folks on vaccinations, local hospitalizations, as well as active case numbers. We stopped doing that when we reached our goals and things tapered off.”
The last regular update — presented as a Health Board Update —was during the April 26 meeting.
Leon said that the reality is that the situation is swinging back in the other direction.
“As you’re aware, things are kind of ramping up again in terms of COVID-19,” she said. “I have spoken with the hospital and they’re willing to give us weekly hospitalization numbers. However, the Department of Health is also doing a much better job, we think, of reporting information on their website.”
Commissioner Amy Miner said she was the one who made the request for the return to regular updates for the commission.
“It’s important at this point in time that we all have a collective set of numbers that we’re looking at,” she said. “I would like for us to be observing the same set of numbers. To me, I don’t think the vaccination rate necessarily matters at this point. I think we should probably keep track of our case count and keep track of our hospitalizations.”
Commissioner Nathan Johnson said regional realities only heighten the need for regularly updated local information.
“The Omaha and Sioux City hospitals were full over the weekend and the two major Sioux Falls hospitals were approaching capacity, too,” he said. “I just think we’re in a situation where we need to have awareness.”
Commissioner Jerry Webber also said she would like regular numbers.
When asked for frequency, Miner said she felt weekly numbers would be adequate.
“I think we can all look at the state DOH site and see what’s happening with the daily numbers in Yankton,” she said. “I don’t know that we’re at a point that we need to know daily numbers.”
No discussion was had Monday on whether these statistics would be regularly presented at upcoming City Commission meetings as they were earlier in the year.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a contract with RDG Planning & Design for a strategic planning session with the city in October.
Leon said past sessions have borne fruit the city is presently seeing.
“If you all take a look at the strategic planning document that we’ve been recently using, I think you can see that our investment paid off with that giving us direction,” she said. “Many of the projects that are laid out there have been completed or are in the works.”
She cited the Huether Family Aquatics Center and updates to the city’s water treatment facilities as examples of past planning success.
The new strategic plan would cover 2022-2025.
Leon said it’s time for the city to look at what’s next.
“If you approve this action tonight, you’re also approving some homework for yourself,” she said. “That’s to start thinking, ‘What’s the next big project? What are the next big-ticket things? And how would they be funded in the community? How would they be supported? Where do we want to see our community?’ That is your homework before we start this process.”
The strategic planning session will also have components open to the public that are yet to be announced.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a zoning ordinance change to allow medical cannabis dispensaries as a permitted use in certain zoning districts;
• Established the road tax rate for 2021. No changes were made from 2020;
• Approved various parking and temporary street closure requests for Yankton High School, Mount Marty University and Mojo’s 3rd Street Pizza.
