100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 15, 1920
• Those big snow balls are still to be seen on Cedar Street, but they are getting smaller, hour by hour.
• Lt. Jesse D. McCoun is now deputy sheriff of Yankton county. A host of friends will offer best wishes for success to this very popular and highly respected citizen.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 15, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 15, 1970
• A large stack of baled hay on the John Rezek farm, north of Lake Andes, was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. There was an estimated 2,500 bales of hay in the stack. Fire Chief Robert Skotvold said careless smoking was the probable cause of the fire.
• Larry Hanson, former South Dakota Coyote pole-vaulting star, is being added to the Howard Wood-Dakota Relays Hall of Fame. Hanson, who held the Dakota Relays vault record for 29 years, from 1933 to 1962, has been coaching at Jefferson High School in Los Angeles for the past 24 years.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 15, 1995
• Someday, the Information Superhighway could bring more visitors to South Dakota than Interstate 90. In effect, the state now is on the map. That “map” is the Internet, the global computer network, and South Dakota’s site is called a “home page” on part of the Internet called the World Wide Web. It gives computer users pictures and text about South Dakota with electronic mail links to state government offices, universities and some businesses.
• Answers to cancer treatment questions are only part of the material to be discussed in the upcoming series “I Can Cope,” a six-week program beginning next week. Sponsored by Sacred Heart Hospital and American Cancer Society, the free program begins April 20 and runs through May 25.
