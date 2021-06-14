The Garden of Memories Cemetery Staff will be removing flowers and decorations from Memorial Day starting Friday, June 18.
Only flowers placed in a permanent vase and one iron decoration may remain, all other decorations will be removed and discarded. This includes all statues, stepping stones, peace lights and trinkets as they interfere with mowing and trimming as well as keeping in accord with the rules and regulations of the cemetery. These items may be placed in your vase or incorporated into your iron decoration.
Contact the Garden of Memories Cemetery at 605-665-3645 if you have any questions.
