PIERRE — The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program would like to remind all Medicare beneficiaries there is still time to receive free assistance during the Medicare open enrollment period.
To schedule a meeting with a volunteer in your community, please visit www.shiine.net or contact 1-800-536-8197.
All appointments will be held virtually.
The Medicare open enrollment period ends on Dec. 7.
SHIINE is a federal program designed to help individuals with questions about Medicare and protecting their benefits.
SHIINE is funded through the Administration for Community Living and administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long-Term Services and Supports.
