The collective giving organization of the Yankton area, 100 Women of Yankton, is holding its seventh membership distribution meeting on Thursday, March 4. The meeting will be a virtual format with votes due by 6:30 p.m. Members will receive more detailed instructions by email.
The event will consist of five-minute presentations by five randomly selected organizations as well as an update from Lewis and Clark Theater Company, the recipient of the November 2020 distribution.
The five selected organizations that will present are: Yankton Basketball, Inc.; Heartland Humane Society; River City Gymnastics and Cheer; Mead Cultural Education Center and Boys & Girls Club.
To date, the 100 Women of Yankton organization has distributed $91,400 to Yankton County organizations.
This seventh meeting will hopefully push the group beyond a momentous measure, the $100,000 mark. The amount that will be distributed is based on the total membership numbers of individuals and teams.
Anyone interested in joining the organization can do so before the event by submitting a membership commitment form found at www.100womenofyankton.org/become-a-member/ or by emailing info@100womenofyankton.org.
