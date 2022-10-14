• A report was received at 8:22 a.m. Thursday of a Yankton County inmate who ran away from a correctional officer while receiving medical treatment. The inmate, Andre Jones Jr., was quickly located by Yankton police officers and Yankton County deputies and was apprehended without incident. He has been charged with first-degree escape.
• A report was received at 8:32 a.m. Friday of the theft of a Social Security card and ID on Walnut Street.
• A report was received at 7:44 a.m. Friday of possible stolen money on Spruce Street.
• A report was received at 12:06 a.m. Friday of a threat of harm or violence on Walnut Street.
• A report was received at 8:44 p.m. Thursday of two females leaving a store on Broadway Avenue and being shot at with a BB gun by a male in a black, smaller car.
• A report was received at 7:27 p.m. Thursday of a fender rim of a Jeep being stolen on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 4 p.m. Thursday of a possible sex crime on Locust Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.