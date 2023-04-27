100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 28, 1923
• Mission Hill has a new industry just started, a cream station, with Agent Patterson of the Great Northern in command. The station has been established at Pederson and Jydstrup’s store.
• The Sioux City stage service, disorganized by the rains and bad roads, went as far as Vermillion today. Beyond that point travel was impossible. The Yankton-Sioux Falls line has resumed full service but roads are very bad.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 28, 1948
• Virgil D. Boyles handed in his resignation as president of the Yankton Kiwanis Club at the club’s regular luncheon meeting Tuesday and it was accepted with regret by the members. Judge Boyles, a charter member of the club, asked to be relieved of the duties of the presidency because of his advancing age. A special committee to nominate a successor was appointed.
• Either skilled or unskilled labor acquainted with the hammer and nail is being sought by the Yankton Baseball Commission as efforts are being made to erect the eight-foot high board fence around Riverside diamond before the 1948 baseball opener with Volin here Sunday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 28, 1973
• Yankton’s urban residents have noticed their mailmen using new delivery vehicles lately. The mail men are using Jeep mail trucks which have been developed for the Postal Service and feature bucket seats with seat belts, vented roofs and the familiar left-hand drive.
• Children in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska will be able to meet “Mister Rogers” in person on May 23 when the children’s television personality makes a personal appearance in Vermillion. The Mister Rogers Day celebration is jointly sponsored by South Dakota Public Television and KUSD-TV, Vermillion. Over 4,000 children are expected to attend Mister Rogers Day in Vermillion.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 28, 1998
• Yankton lost a respected dentist, artist and community member when Don Dendinger, 75, died Monday night at his home. Dendinger practiced dentistry from the mid-1940s until Dr. Robin Grossenburg took over the practice in 1983.
• Residents hope that a visitor information center on U.S. Highway 81 honoring Lewis and Clark’s exploration of the Missouri River will be completed by 2004, when the country celebrates the bicentennial of the expedition. Originally dubbed “Explore Nebraska,” the committee organizing efforts for construction of the facility renamed it “Corps of Discovery” in honor of its location along the Lewis and Clark Trail.
