Hutchinson County recorded a new death related to COVID-19, according to Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The death was the county’s 26th during the pandemic.
South Dakota reported 149 new infections and two new deaths. The state’s death toll rose to 1,898.
The number of active cases in the state climbed to 2,109, the seventh straight day the number has risen.
Yankton County saw two new infections and two new recoveries, keeping its number of active cases at 40. The county also recorded one new hospitalization due to the coronavirus.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+2) and Union (+4) counties. For Union County, the new infections brought its overall case total to 2,000.
The Nebraska statistics were not updated Saturday.
