Yankton Church To Set Up An Indoor Kids Campus This Spring

Things are looking up, literally, for Yankton’s Restore Church – East Campus at 607 East 15th St., as plans call for turning its upper level into an area for kids.
“I’m very excited about this project. It’s ministry-related but different than what we’ve done in the past. So, we’re learning a lot and growing as a ministry from it. I believe Restore’s Kids Campus is going to be pivotal for Yankton,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller.
They plan on having an indoor playground, foam pit, rock wall (a smaller one for kids), sensory play area for toddlers, baby-crawl area, craft area, reading nook, and parents’ lounge.
“I’m excited to take my kids there ... and play on it myself,” said Mueller with a chuckle.
One component of the plan they are very excited about is how it will impact living in our South Dakota climate. When it’s too cold, rainy, or even on those summer days when it’s too hot to take the kids out to play, there’s going to be a place for them — for free.
“To be honest, given our climate, I’m surprised there’s not several of these across the region. The idea we’re working on, making it into a reality, is something that I have heard multiple people desire over the years,” Mueller said.
Restore believes that when the Church “thrives,” the community is blessed. Their goal is to make the kid’s campus as open to the community as possible while also to maintain it as a place of ministry. Parents can drop off their kids during Restore’s Wednesday Night Kid’s Bible study activities. Otherwise, they expect parents to stay and monitor their kids. There will be security cameras and volunteers on-site to help monitor, but it is ultimately up to the parents to keep their kids safe and make sure they have fun.
Outside of ministry times, there will be volunteer-staffed days where families can hang out and have a good time.
“We are developing a schedule. It may be sporadic, depending on weather and seasonal changes as opposed to having regular hours. Families can use it for parties (birthday or other) as well. Again, our goal is to bless our community by providing a need,” Mueller said. “We have the vision to be a multi-campus church, but instead of every campus being a worship center, we want each to provide a different need for the community.
Restore’s future plans include a coffee shop, thrift store, transitional housing and other uses, depending on what the next available facility looks like and the community’s need at that time.
“We are also launching our Crofton Campus on Easter this year. I hope Yankton and the surrounding area are ready for them. They’re going to be great,” Mueller said.
As they get closer to completion (April, or May at the latest), Restore will have an open house or ribbon cutting to introduce it to the community.
“This is one of the most expensive projects we’ve done. The minimum cost we’re estimating is $50,000,” Mueller said. “Once open, our goal is to provide everything for free. Forever. Funding would be greatly appreciated, and anyone who wants to give can donate at www.myrestore.church/give, and in the comment section, type ‘Kid’s Campus Contribution.’”
Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center occupies the lower section of Restore East.
“We hope MVPRC will remain there quite some time. One of our driving factors in this project is the pregnancy center. We love the Pregnancy Center (which does so much work with families and kids) having access to this amazing resource. And it’s right upstairs for them,” Mueller said.
Their detailed plan will begin very soon.
———
For more information, email connect@restoreyankton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.