The Yankton Community Library will be hosting Yankton County 4-H members and their animals on the front lawn on the library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Come to see the animals and hear how each 4-H member cares for their animals. Some of the animals at the event may include rabbits, goats, lambs, a mini pony, a mini calf and more.
This program is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
