• On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at approximately 9:08 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident occurring near the intersection of 514th Avenue and 871st Road. The accident investigation revealed Matthew Wilson, 20, of Page was operating a motor vehicle southbound on 514th Avenue, approaching the intersection of 514th Avenue and 871st Road. Upon approaching the T-intersection, Wilson attempted to turn westbound. The back of Wilson’s vehicle began to slide/fishtail, causing the vehicle to slide into and roll once into the ditch south of 871st Road. Wilson subsequently contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson was wearing a seatbelt during the accident and had no apparent injuries.
• On Oct. 21, 2022, the Wausa Medical Clinic contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a young child being bitten by a dog. At the time it was unknown who the dog belonged to, but it was reported that it was a black dog. Later a possible dog owner was found, and the was already removed from Wausa. The owners were asked to provide proof of its rabies shot or the dog would be locked up for a period of 10 days.
