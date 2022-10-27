PIERRE — The South Dakota Ag Foundation (SDAF) is accepting applications for the Ag Innovators (AI) grant and the Building Rural Communities (BRC) grant.

The SDAF Ag Innovators grant is available to applicants who wish to address the need of today’s changing ag education environment and tackle the complex challenges and needs facing the agricultural workforce of tomorrow. This grant encourages applicants to identify new approaches and creative solutions to offer more agriculture-related innovation and leadership programs for South Dakota’s youth. These solutions should address an educational need or opportunity in a more innovative, effective, equitable, or sustainable way to existing approaches. Applicants should be a public; nonprofit organization as defined by IRS Publication 78 and must work with a verified fiscal sponsor.

