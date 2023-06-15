The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during May 2023:
Leonard L. Kallis, 607 James Pl.; Exterior-siding, windows, doors; $20,000
Steven R. Hermanson, 204 Linn St.; Exterior-roofing; $20,000
Karen Clark, 2212 Burleigh St.; Single family home – alteration/repair-deck; $7,500
Matt Carns, 508/510 Sawgrass St.; Single family home-new-duplex; $421,889
Davin E. Hubbs, 606 Goeden St.; Commercial-addition-office; $30,000
Carol A Kopetsky Rev Trust, 103 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair-roofing; $32,000
Rudy A. Gerstner Trust, 1506 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair-roofing; $20,000
Gerald G. Koster, 103 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair-roofing; $30,000
Josh R. Feuerstein, 3001 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair-patio; $8,000
Dave Hertz, 200 W. 33rd St.; Commercial-new; $1,000,000
Yankton Development Enterprises, LLC, 2516 Trevor Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair-basement; $58,355.20
Larry Stevens, 1122 West 9th St.; Single family home-addition-garage; $80,000
JW Tramp Construction, Inc., 1901 West St.; Single family home-new; $226,156.80
David E. Hicks, 205 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair-window; $6,700
Rhonda L. Wesseln, 612 East 17th St.; Exterior-siding; $8,000
Frank J. Stefani, 2900 Mulligan Dr.; Single family home-addition-deck; $10,000
Donna Rae Parry, 1714 Walnut St.; Exterior-doors, windows; $7,085
Mary Anne Boyd, 1004 Mulberry St.; Single family home-addition-deck; $9,700
Matthew L. Evans, 800 Burleigh St.; Commercial-alteration/repair-convert apartment; $10,000
Gregg T. Ehresmann, 910 Maple St.; Single family home-accessory structure-garage; $450,000
David B. Konken, 606 Douglas Ave.; Exterior-roofing; $7,600
Oliver Munkvold, 1700 Kenley, Single family home-accessory structure-shed; $7,000
Scott E. Mello, 2103 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-accessory structure-garage; $40,000
Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, 2901 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-access structure-columbarium; $378,400
Shawn Cannon, 1204 Peninah St., Single family home-alteration/repair-basement; $20,000
Manitou Equipment America, LLC, 900 Ferdig Ave.; Commercial-addition-manufacturing; $6,000,000
Christopher L. Peterka, 1713 Pine St.; Single family home-accessory structure-garage; $50,000
Michael Mace, 514 Broadway Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair-porch; $7,000
Yankton School District 63-3, 3000 Highland Dr.; Commercial-new; $28,000,000
Roy D. Wilcox, 1206 West 10th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair-deck; $31,008
James M. Henderson, 403 James Pl.; Single family home-alteration/repair-deck; $4,000
Daniel Bartos, 1709 Whiting Dr.; Single family home accessory structure-remodel; $11,000
Tyler A. Novak, 2800 Woodbine Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair-basement; $141,697.60
Rodney Mark Warneke, 1300 West 27th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair-basement; $25,000
ADH Enterprises, LLC, 2916 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $350,000
Kali Boschker & William Thompson, 1003 East 16th St.; Exterior-windows; $10,900
Mick Vogt, 1107 Burleigh St.; Single family home-accessory structure-shed; $12,000
Josh Pavlish, 306 Golf Ln.; Single family home-alteration/repair-basement; $30,000
Richardson Development, LLC, 410 E. 2nd St.; Commercial-new; $550,000
BD Construction, 1203 Dakota St.; Single family home-new; $132,032.80
Miles Warren, 715 Mulberry St.; Exterior-siding, windows; $4,000
Gurney Redevelopment Group, LLC, 110 Capital St.; Commercial-alteration/repair-retail; $50,000
Tim L. Irwin, 801 Castlewood Cir.; Single family home-new; $1,600,000
Marlania Van Winsen, 1907 Peninah St.; Single family home-accessory structure-shed; $5,100
———
Total Fees: $64,155.50
May 2023 Total Valuation: $39,922,124.40
May 2022 Total Valuation: $2,333,415.90
2023 To Date Valuation: $44,264,073.90
2022 To Date Valuation: $8,858.991.10
