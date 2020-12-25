The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss the adoption of a new salary matrix for county employees during its final meeting of 2020 on Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss FEMA funding updates, extension of the Yankton County Health Board, approval of a new soil conservation district manager, upgrading WIFI and 2021 regular commission meeting times.
The Yankton County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. The meeting is open to the public, though capacity is limited due to social distancing protocols.
