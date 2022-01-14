Action Plans

As students return to campus, two local universities are monitoring new COVID-19 cases and adjusting protocols as needed.
Mount Marty University (MMU) students return Tuesday for the second semester, while University of South Dakota (USD) students started classes this week.
The new year has already brought new developments, such as the rise of the omicron virus and the surge in cases. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidelines for those who test positive for COVID-19.
At Mount Marty, athletes, international students and others are already on campus and living in residence halls. The real test comes next week as students begin the second semester.
“We’re not requiring testing to return to the university, but we’re trying to follow CDC guidelines on how to deal with the virus,” said Bill Miller, the school’s executive vice president-provost.
“We’re seeing a massive spike in cases around the nation that we’re expecting to continue through January and the early part of February. It might continue beyond that time.”
Mount Marty doesn’t require vaccination of its students, but the school encourages it, Miller said. MMU has held clinics on campus and has referred students to Yankton locations where the shots are offered, he said.
In addition, Mount Marty has made testing more accessible for students and staff, Miller said.
“We ordered 2,500 testing kits from the state of South Dakota,” he said. “Anytime we can get advice or resources from local, state or federal authorities, we’ll certainly take advantage of it.”
MMU officials spent much of this week preparing for the influx of students, Miller said.
“We strongly encourage everyone to wear masks. It’s not a mandate, but it’s strongly encouraged,” he said. “In some situations, we require them. For example, we had a Mission Formation Day (last Thursday), and we required masks during that time. We had 80 or 90 people in the same room, and we wanted people protected in that situation.”
When the pandemic started two years ago, Mount Marty implemented a comprehensive “MMUnited” plan, Miller said. The idea was to draw up a broad strategy that brought all parties together as one team in keeping the campus safe, he said.
The plan has changed over time, Miller said. “During the last few days, we’ve been updating it to reflect where we’re going to be in spring 2022,” he said.
USD OFFICIALS RESPOND
At USD, more students are testing positive for the virus on the Vermillion campus, according to Dr. Tim Ridgway, dean of the USD Sanford School of Medicine.
“We are seeing rising cases at USD, which was not terribly unexpected,” he said. “We again emphasized to our students returning to campus to exercise precaution and be safe.”
Clay County, which includes USD’s location of Vermillion, recorded 63 new infections Friday, the largest one-day rise to date. The previous high was 57 new cases on Aug. 27, 2020. Active cases rose to 442, another record high.
Also, the University of South Dakota’s surge continued, with the school portal posting 129 active cases (113 students, 16 staff), up 19 from Thursday and the largest total since Sept. 6 2020.
On Friday, USD recorded 135 people in quarantine/isolation (+9), including 17 on campus (+1).
USD is using the school’s Coyote mascot to promote its “Protect The Pack” message, Ridgway said. Students and staff are encouraged to continue good hygiene practices and to take measures if they believe they are sick.
In addition, masks and vaccinations are encouraged as a way of preventing the spread of the virus.
“We are offering daily testing as well as vaccination,” Ridgway said.
A vaccination clinic was offered Friday at the Muenster University Center (MUC), reaching students on campus before they left for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and three-day weekend.
USD stresses steps to slow or stop the virus, Ridgway said.
“We continue to emphasize the importance of mitigating strategies, most importantly vaccination. Our hope is that this surge will be quick and gone, but are taking all precautions possible,” he said. “We are also educating about influenza, as numbers of this are peaking now.”
As activities resume on campus, the issue of masking becomes a question not only for students and staff but also visitors.
TAKING ACTION
MMU strongly encourages masks in all public places, including athletic contests and fine arts events that the general public might attend, Miller said.
When it comes to academics, professors hold discretion on masking decisions, he said.
“Each professor will have the authority to decide whether to require masks in their classroom,” he said. “Some professors will want to mandate masks and others won’t.”
Mount Marty has adopted the CDC guidelines when it comes to isolation for COVID-19 patients, Miller said. The school will help make arrangements for students who must remain separated from others, he said.
“You need to isolate for five days from the time you test positive or the onset of symptoms. We’re doing it that way because some people don’t show symptoms at all,” he said.
“After five days, if you have no fever for 24 hours without the aid of medication, you can return to class but must wear a mask for five days in public spaces. On Day 11, you can return to normal activities.”
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) website includes COVID-19 cases within South Dakota colleges, universities and technical colleges.
On Friday, the website listed 1,021 cases consisting of 725 students and 296 staff. Of those 1,021 cases, 725 were recovered and 296 were active infections.
From Aug. 8-Jan. 1, Mount Marty had 13 cases and USD had 142, according to the DOH website. Mount Marty enrolls about 1,000 students, while USD enrolls about 10,000.
DIFFERENT CHALLENGES
At Friday’s vaccination clinic, the staff included Kevin O’Kelley, director of the COVID-19 management team at USD.
In an interview last month, O’Kelley told KELO-TV of Sioux Falls that COVID isn’t the only concern on campus and elsewhere.
“Get your flu shot because flu is happening simultaneously with COVID,” he said. “We recommend that you get your COVID vaccine and your booster. We recommend that you wear a mask when you’re among people you don’t know or avoid those crowds if you can at all.”
Students and others need to continue taking precautions in everyday life, O’Kelley said.
“Continue the normal hygiene practices we have all learned about the last two years, very careful about hand washing and sneeze etiquette, that sort of thing,” he told the television station.
While on campus, students can get free COVID-19 self-testing kits in the Muenster University Center (MUC).
“We advise you to have a self-test kit in your house, in your dorm room, and test yourself before you go visit people who are vulnerable or otherwise compromised,” he said during the KELO interview.
USD currently doesn’t require masking, and the campus is operating normally, O’Kelley said. However, a dramatic spike of COVID on campus would lead the COVID task force to consider changes for health and safety reasons, he said.
“Although we have those options in our toolbox, so to speak, we are very hopeful that we don’t have to implement any of them, but we’re ready to if we need to,” O’Kelley told KELO.
A NEW WAY OF LIFE
For Miller, the March 2020 start of COVID in South Dakota came just ahead of his arrival on the Mount Marty campus. Now, the nation is entering the third year of the pandemic.
“This has been a difficult and challenging time,” he said. “I think if the entire country has learned anything, it’s that we don’t know everything. This has been hanging out there for two years now, and we have to constantly adapt.”
The pandemic has placed a burden on mental health for students and staff beyond the usual pressures of college life, Miller said.
“They may feel all kinds of stress in the classroom, with relationships and family issues, not just COVID,” he said. “We put them in touch with resources on campus and in the community.”
Mount Marty is also aware of its students’ interaction with the greater community through student teaching, nursing clinical training and other settings, Miller said.
“They must follow the COVID requirements of their workplaces,” he said. “Our students working in the community need to follow the guidelines of whatever agencies or settings they are working for.”
The pandemic has affected all areas of life, Miller said.
“This fits not only COVID policy, but how we do business, how we work, how we teach. We’ve learned there are a lot of different ways to get things done,” he said. “Technology, while has created challenges, has also provided some great opportunities during the past two years.”
As a smaller university, Mount Marty has remained nimble and adaptable to making quick changes, Miller said.
“On the other hand, because we’re smaller, we don’t have some of the resources of larger institutions,” he said. “But we have a great IT (information technology) staff that has done a very tremendous job dealing with the technical issues on campus and handling the challenges we face.”
NAVIGATING THE FUTURE
Colleges and universities of all sizes have learned of the need to adapt quickly — sometimes instantaneously — during the pandemic, which looks to continue into the future, Miller said.
“You’re really going to need to be ready to pivot,” he said. “We’re trying to put everything in place so that we can make sure we operate face to face for the remainder of the year. We’re committed to providing students, faculty and staff with a safe and secure educational and work environment.”
While COVID has created numerous challenges, Mount Marty remains committed to continue its classes and activities so students gain the whole college experience, he said. That also includes campus visits, student and athlete recruitment and other activities.
“Our goal is to run as normal and safe as possible. We still have our athletic contests, theater productions, concerts and other campus events,” he said.
“The whole hallmark of Mount Marty is face-to-face instruction and those personal contacts and relationships. It always has been, and it always will be.”
———
More information and updates can be found on the MMU and USD websites.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.