100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 18, 1921
• Another very fine program was given by the band last night, from the band-stand on Broadway. The attendance was unusually large, scores of cars being parked nearby and crowds of people lining the parkways.
• Mr. and Mrs. Mose Fantle of Detroit are spending a few days with W.J. Fantle. The visiting brother reports the unemployment problem in Detroit as a rather serious one, the public parks being filled with idle men. He is pleased with the progress shown in Yankton since he was here last.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 18, 1946
• The thorny question of Yankton’s swimming pool at the proposed Memorial park on North Douglas Avenue was before the board of city commissioners again last night, when they instructed the city auditor to readvertise for bids on the pool, the bath house and the large sewer in connection with the project.
• After 16 years the Menno Stock Show will be revived. Due to the depression and war they have been inactive since 1930. The show that is being planned will feature the Victory United Shows on September 12, 13 and 14.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 18, 1971
• Surveying deterioration in the spillway at the Gavins Point Dam near Yankton while all discharges were tied up Thursday were local and Corps of Engineers Omaha District personnel. The deterioration is at the bottom of the “chute” under the highway bridge across the spillway and, at places, approaches 18 inches of concrete which has worn at a joint with the spillway chutes.
• Three Yankton Police officers have recently completed college work in law enforcement curriculum according to Chief James Simms. Besides aiding in officers’ education in police-oriented subjects, Simms said the college work also gave a focal point for communication between young people and police for better mutual understanding.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 18, 1996
• Yankton High School will open as planned for the 1996-97 school year and a Dec. 1 opening of the Summit Activities Center is still the goal. According to construction indicators, the $21 million project will meet completion deadlines.
• A self-described “convertible person,” Goldie Boese of Freeman was in her element earlier this month when she found she was the Grand Prize Winner of the Valu-Rite/Kimberly-Clark 1996 Chevrolet Convertible Camaro. Last fall she registered for the promotion at Weber Pharmacy and competed against all of the other entries from all of the other Valu-Rite Pharmacies.
