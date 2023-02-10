PIERRE —The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” speaker in February will be historical consultant Michael Lawson speaking about his book, “Dammed Indians Revisited: The Continuing History of the Pick-Sloan Plan and the Missouri River Sioux.”

This free virtual event will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. CST on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events. “History Talks” is a monthly program of the South Dakota Historical Society Press and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.

