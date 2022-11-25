On April 14, 2017, the Boomsma family of Yankton was looking forward to celebrating Easter.
Instead, they lost 7-year-old Jaxon on that Good Friday, as he died in a tractor-related accident on a relative’s farm in the Huron area.
Troy and Sarah Boomsma and children Jaiden, Callie and Carter continue to face their grief each day. The fatal accident remains fresh for them.
“Each of us is dealing differently with Jaxon’s death, but that’s OK,” Troy told the Press & Dakotan during a recent interview.
However, the family doesn’t want to focus on just the youngster’s death. They also want to remember all the fond memories about the little blonde-haired boy with the wide smile and infectious giggle who so loved the farm.
And they want others to know Jaxon’s story, even if it’s difficult for them to share at times, in the hopes of saving other lives.
“A child dies in a farm accident every three days, and 33 kids are injured every day. Those are the powerful facts,” Troy said. “Again, we can’t eliminate all the dangers, but we want to share Jaxon’s story and talk about it. Hopefully, it will help others.”
As part of honoring the little boy, the family has created a memorial, scholarships, farm safety presentations and the “Jaxon L. Boomsma Keep His Smile Alive” memorial page on Facebook.
Sarah, who operates a daycare business, maintains Jaxon’s memorial Facebook page.
Now, the family has put out the book, “Staying Safe on the Farm with Jaxon.” The publication was written by Troy’s sister, Mary Boomsma, with guidance from the family — particularly Jaxon’s siblings.
The book became a two-year process, with sales not taking off until late 2019 and early 2020. Currently, the book has achieved distribution of 7,000 copies, with some copies given to farm organizations, 4-H groups and libraries in the Yankton and Huron areas.
The book has been sold in 18 states and Canada, and the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Women’s Leadership Team selected it as one of its two “Books of the Year” for 2020.
The book has also received national recognition. All proceeds go to the Jaxon Boomsma memorial for its scholarships and programs, according to his parents.
HONORING JAXON
Troy works as a territory manager for Pioneer Seeds-Corteva Agriscience, which has supported his efforts. The books contain Pioneer stickers with the initials “JLB” for Jaxon Liam Boomsma.
As part of his work, Troy makes farm safety presentations across southeast South Dakota, while Sarah’s work with the Facebook page for Jaxon’s memorial provides updates and information.
But they wanted to find a way to take their message to another audience.
“At first, our mind wasn’t on making a book. But after the accident happened, I researched what was out there for farm safety materials, and there really weren’t any good books for kids,” Troy said. “I mentioned it to my sister and told her my thoughts on doing a farm safety book. She kind of jumped on it, and she did an initial rough draft based on the idea of what I wanted to talk about.”
The Boomsmas emphasized they wanted to make Jaxon the heart of the story.
“The kids can relate to Jaxon and where he goes to the farm,” Sarah said, adding the book tells the story through the little boy’s eyes.
The project goes beyond just another educational tool, Troy said.
“The book includes a lot of what farm kids do. They ride on the side-by-side, jump on hay bales, play with the cats, go to dugouts and are around the PTO (power take-off) shaft,” he said.
“But we didn’t want to make it completely about a farm safety message. It’s also about Jaxon’s love of the farm. That was important to us — to show there are a lot of dangers on the farm, but we don’t want to keep kids away from the farm.”
A FAMILY EFFORT
The book became a total family effort, the Boomsmas said. The couple and their children brought a common approach but from slightly different perspectives.
In the book, Jaxon leads visitors on a tour of the Boomsma family farm in the Huron area. The book used actual names and locations, adding to the realism.
Jaiden and Callie, a respective junior and freshman at South Dakota State University, and Carter, a freshman at Yankton High School, said they liked the idea of using illustrations to tell the story.
“Where the kids got really involved was personalizing it with the family farm,” Troy said. “They met my sister there and took pictures of the farm, which were put into illustrations. We also wanted to make it readable.”
The book offers a serious message at a level children understand, Troy said.
“Jaxon loved everything about the farm, but we also talk about the dangers on the farm,” he said. “Jaiden was editor of the book. Sarah and the kids added extra pages because they thought of more safety issues that could come up on the farm. We also added more pictures.
“We found that putting together a book isn’t so easy.”
Also, Jaiden added a quiz at the end of the book, much as her Yankton teachers quizzed their classes. An open-ended question allows families to tailor the discussion to their operation.
REACHING AN AUDIENCE
Jaiden, who majors in business at SDSU, developed book promotion ideas through her marketing classes. She has given her own presentations to students and other organizations.
However, she has also tapped into a somewhat surprising source: TikTok. The app is often associated with posts such as singing and dancing and is geared to a younger, often urban audience.
However, Jaiden targeted her message and tapped into a wide audience, particularly among rural teens and young adults. She spoke about losing a younger sibling in a tragic accident, a message that resonated with many people.
Her TikTok post received more than 200,000 views and more than 30,000 likes. She read every comment, with many people asking about ordering the book. But she also received very touching shared moments, such as the person who lost a family member in a grain bin accident.
Jaiden spoke of a heartbreaking story where a father accidentally ran over his daughter, which required surgery for her.
“We got a lot of praise from people offering thanks for sharing our story and doing a great job for farm safety,” Jaiden said. “A lot of people said, ‘We’re so proud of you for sharing your story, even though it’s tough. It’s good that you can make something good out of it.’”
Sarah receives similar messages on Facebook, with farm families admitting they hadn’t thought about addressing some of the safety issues with their children.
“Our hope is not only to keep Jaxon’s smile alive but also to keep all kids alive,” Sarah said.
SHARED GRIEF
During his presentations, Troy also hears from farm families who have lost loved ones in accidents.
“I talked to a father who lost his son (from an accident) on a four-wheeler,” he said. “Not too long ago, a couple lost their son when the sprayer hit the highline wire. But I’ve also talked to a couple who lost their son 30 years ago. It’s still hard for them.”
With their book, the Boomsmas also want adults to realize the potentially fatal mistakes when children are around large machinery or other dangers.
The situation becomes even more common during times when farmers are hurried, stressed and tired, such as planting and harvesting or working with livestock.
“The top two causes of deaths are tractors and side-by-sides (are) falling off the tractor and getting run over,” Troy said. “Farmers don’t see kids with the bigger equipment. Always be aware of your surroundings.”
RECEIVING SUPPORT
The Boomsmas talked about the importance of support in dealing with grief, especially with the loss of a young child.
Jaiden has received that support in both high school and college.
At YHS, school counselor Marc Bies emphasized he was always available for her. The Yankton School District dismissed classes so students and staff could attend Jaxon’s funeral. And a moment of silence was held in Jaxon’s honor during a Yankton track meet where Jaiden was competing.
At SDSU, she finds support from friends, especially those with agriculture backgrounds, and her track teammates. One of her coaches has told her to spend the anniversary date of Jaxon’s death with her family in Yankton.
Jaiden recently shared Jaxon’s story with a Sioux Falls television station, with the segment airing during Farm Safety Week.
“I have really matured a lot, going through things people my age usually don’t,” she said. “It has helped me a lot, knowing I’m not alone, and it has helped me get through my grief and other emotions.”
She welcomes any conversations about Jaxon. “I love to talk about him and his smile, his little laugh,” she said.
However, many people are uncomfortable about the subject because it may bring up many of their own emotions, Jaiden said.
“I think personally, if people reach out to me, I like being able to help, especially if they are going through something that I’ve been through,” she said.
Troy has encountered many of the same reactions when the subject of Jaxon comes up.
“Others don’t know what to say, or they may say too much sometimes,” he said. “We just want people to listen when we talk about Jaxon. Some people, through no fault of their own, just want to change the subject, and that really hurts more.”
At times, the family receives advice to “move on,” which comes across as a recommendation to “get over it.”
Troy feels a mixture of hurt and anger at the phrase. “We move ahead. We move forward. But we don’t just move on,” he said.
Troy said he personally relies on his faith in God and also isn’t afraid to cry or show other emotions.
Sarah was brought to tears during the Press & Dakotan interview. Troy paused at times, collecting himself.
“We had a tragedy, but we made a positive out of a negative. And we’ve kept Jaxon’s memory alive,” Sarah said.
Troy agreed on the need for keeping the little boy alive in people’s thoughts.
“We want people to know Jaxon was a likeable person, a loveable little boy,” he said. “It would be easy to shut down. But by sharing our story, we‘re hoping we can save at least one life with this book.”
Jaiden believes one special person approves of the family’s efforts.
“Jaxon would be extremely proud of us. I can hear him giggling during the farm and safety presentations,” she said. “He loved everything about the farm, and he would want people to know it’s a great life.”
