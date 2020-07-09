100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 10, 1920
• Yankton has an airplane; Dr. M.L. Glendenning, one of the Yankton Sanitarium, has purchased a two-passenger and pilot, Canadian Curtiss biplane from Fred Parker, its pilot, for the sum of $4,000. Dr. Glendenning is to get possession as soon as he is able to handle the machine. The Canadian Curtiss is a lighter machine than the American Curtiss and has a 90-horse power engine and is brought from Toronto, Canada.
• There is a new sign on the west side of Douglas Avenue at the corner of Eighth Street. It is a black-and-white sign with a red border, a very handsome sign. It says “Welcome to Yankton’s Free Tourist Camp,” or something like that. It’s a big sign, as big as some beds, and easily seen by passing cars. It doesn’t say where the camp is, though, it and a passerby was stopped bright and early
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 10, 1945
• “June 1945 will go down in history as the coolest June since statewide records began in 1890,” federal meteorologist B.R. Laskowski said. Laskowski’s summary placed average temperatures last month at 59.2 degrees or seven degrees below normal. Highest reading was 96 degrees above zero at Tyndall and the lowest was 29 above at Custer.
• An explosion, caused by a gas leakage, occurred Sunday morning at the Alton Haar filling station in Yankton. Approximately $1,500 damage was done. The foundation was moved with parts of the cement scattered 10 to 12 feet.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 10, 1970
• Linda Hiltner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hiltner of Yankton, was awarded the Secretary of the Week Award at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls.
• The South Dakota Employment Security Office reported Thursday the highest number of job applications on file June 30 in the history of that agency. There were 10,518 applicants for jobs at the end of June, 13 per cent increase over May and 11.3 per cent more than in June of 1969.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 10, 1995
• A boat pulls up alongside yours on Lewis & Clark Lake. The boat operator, wearing a white hat, instructs you that you are violating boating safety rules. The boat and its operator are members of the Yankton-Vermillion Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, a 17-member volunteer group that instructs people on proper water etiquette and assists in water emergencies.
• Arlys Heckenlaible of Yankton won her third medal at the Special Olympic World Summer Games Friday in New Haven, Conn. Heckenlaible teamed with Dennis Heidenrieich of Aberdeen to win the gold medal in the bowling mixed doubles competition. It was Heckenlaible’s second gold medal of the games.
