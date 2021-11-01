One Person Killed In Charles Mix County Crash

LAKE ANDES — One person died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash two miles north of Lake Andes.
Preliminary information released Monday by the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was southbound on 382nd Avenue when it went into the west ditch and struck a field approach at 8:44 p.m. The 40-year-old male driver was transported to a Wagner hospital, where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.