HURON — Registration is now open for South Dakota’s Largest Classroom at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.
The Largest Classroom event is an exciting field trip for students including opportunities to learn hands-on and see exhibits at a variety of educational learning centers that may not always be available to individual school districts or part of typical curriculums. The adventure will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 2.
The classroom is open to public, private, and home schools. Teachers are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The South Dakota’s Largest Classroom program is free to students, teachers, and chaperones. Lunch and parking will also be provided by the S.D. State Fair. The registration form can be obtained at www.sdstatefair.com or by calling 605-353-7340.
Participating schools can take part in specialized programming, including watching Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures, visiting the Noah’s Way Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, and watching Circus Science Spectacular in amazement. Visits to the Game, Fish, and Parks Area, the Dakotaland Museum, FFA Ag Adventure Center, and 4-H and open class exhibits are also part of the classroom agenda.
For more information on South Dakota’s Largest Classroom visit: https://www.sdstatefair.com/general-information/education/south-dakotas-largest-classroom/.
