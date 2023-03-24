Yankton’s City Commission may convene to a packed house Monday as the mayor plans to make a proclamation recognizing the Yankton Buck’s boys basketball team as state champions.
Also Monday, the commission will establish a noon Friday, April 14 “Notice to Call” a Special City Commission meeting to canvass the election returns of the City of Yankton Election to be held that Tuesday.
