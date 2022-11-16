100 Years Ago
Friday, November 17, 1922
• The first union church service to be held in a decade or so in Christ Episcopal Church has received the sanction of Bishop Hugh L. Burieson and has been decided upon by the Ministerial Association of Yankton. The music for the service will be led by the combined church choirs of the city. A chorus of 100 voices is expected to be there for the occasion.
• Yankton grade schools were enjoying a holiday today as teachers went to nearby towns to visit schools there. Most of the two dozen or so grade teachers who made the trip went to Sioux Falls or Sioux City, leaving on evening or early morning trains.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 17, 1947
• Harlyn M. Fisher, Yankton College graduate and formerly on the announcing staff of radio station WNAX, recently left KSCJ in Sioux City to join the staff of radio station WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio, friends here have been informed.
• Two automobile accidents in the city Saturday were reported to city and county authorities over the weekend. They were among a number of minor mishaps in the city and county this past weekend, caused mainly by the heavy snow storm and poor driving conditions.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 17, 1972
• Voters gave very strong support Thursday for a $690,000 bond issue for a completely new school plant for the East Charles Mix School District. The bond issue is to fund the local portion of a $3.6 million kindergarten- through-high school building.
• The best female college president in South Dakota is Sister Evangeline Anderson, Mount Marty College. In fact, she is the only woman in the state to hold such a position. Sister Evangeline has been head of the private Roman Catholic college since 1957. For several years, Mount Marty’s president had a special ally in the area — the president of Briar Cliff was also a nun — but the college has since changed to a male lay person for its main administrator.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 17, 1997
• The female inmates at the Springfield State Prison are on the move this week as the first busload settles into the new women’s prison in Pierre. Male prisoners from the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls will move into Springfield after all of the females are transferred to Pierre. The first group of new male prisoners should arrive in Springfield Nov. 24, Warden Bob Dooley said.
• Yankton officials are hoping a more convenient method of collecting recylables may increase the number of participants, City Engineer Kevin Kuhl said. Starting today, the city will begin expanded full service collection of recyclables. This new system, where all recyclables will be collected every other week, should be more convenient for the customer and for the collection crews, he said. Under the current system, each household is asked to put out a separate item to be recycled each week.
