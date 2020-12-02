A smaller version of Market at the Meridian is coming to downtown Yankton on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Four vendors have moved inside to 110 E. Third St., home to KickStart Dance Team and J & D Studio, which will be a temporary Christmas shop.
Inside will be Tammy Kuxhouse (photography, shopping bags and Christmas-tree ornaments); Deon (Kolaches and Christmas crafts, including wreaths); Shirley (warm mittens, aprons, potholders and more); and Gary (eggs, noodles, angel food cakes, quick breads, jellies, sauerkraut and more).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.