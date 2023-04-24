School Reaches Settlement In 2020 Incident

NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Niobrara, Nebraska, school district and a northeast Nebraska teenager have reached a monetary settlement regarding an altercation at a 2020 dance.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing the teenage boy and his family, announced the settlement. The ACLU identified the boy as Native American.
The issues dealt with the interaction between a teacher, identified in court records as James Parks, and a teenage boy identified as L.D. The teen was a former Niobrara student attending the neighboring Verdigre, Nebraska, school at the time.
At the time, L.D.’s mother identified her son as 13 years old.
Both L.D. and Parks said the other person made first contact in the altercation. L.D. alleged he was assaulted and suffered numerous facial injuries. At a later hearing, Parks defended his actions as appropriate for the situation.
Parks has worked 24 years for the Niobrara school district as a teacher and coach. He told the Press & Dakotan Monday night that his attorney was working on a statement on his behalf, but it wasn’t ready by press time.
Last week, the ACLU issued a press release on the suit’s resolution.
“Recently, all parties reached a settlement agreement,” the release said. “Niobrara Public Schools agreed to pay monetary damages in exchange for the teenager closing the case.”
L.D. was seeking compensation for “assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the ACLU said.
“The complaint states that a teacher serving as a chaperone at a dance struck the young man in the face while trying to forcibly remove him from the event,” the release added.
The Press & Dakotan has not listed names of the teenager or his family to protect the minor’s identity.
The teen’s mother commented in the ACLU press release.
“Although I am saddened that this happened to my son, I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for other students in the hope that no mother’s child ever has to go through this again,” she said.
Niobrara Superintendent Margaret Sandoz provided a comment Monday to the Press & Dakotan.
“The settlement was for a staff member (Parks) that was retained by the school board after a personnel hearing during the 2020 school year,” she said. “The staff member, as a condition of his employment, asked and was entitled to utilize the school insurance.”
Sandoz later clarified the staff member was covered by the district’s liability insurance policy in the lawsuit and settlement.
The Press & Dakotan sought more details on the settlement, including the monetary amount, from both the school district and the ACLU. Neither side responded to the request.
In the recent press release, Rose Godinez — the ACLU of Nebraska’s senior legal and policy counsel — made a statement on the settlement.
“We are pleased that our client and his family can move on from this ordeal,” Godinez said. “We hope that this sends a message to all school officials that students have rights and Nebraska’s schools have a legal responsibility to create a safe environment for all students.”
The February 2020 dance, known as the Blizzard Ball, was held at the Niobrara Public Schools. L.D. alleged he was assaulted by a chaperone during the dance.
Principal Amy Guenther said she had instructed L.D. to leave the dance and, when he didn’t, she sought Parks’ assistance.
L.D. alleged Parks assaulted him by punching the boy’s face and causing numerous injuries. Parks defended his actions, saying he put his hand on L.D.’s shoulder in an effort to remove him from the dance and was assaulted by the teen.
Two days after the dance, the Niobrara school district posted a message on its Facebook page.
“An incident occurred at Niobrara High School on Saturday night. A student from a neighboring school district was at a school dance and assaulted a teacher,” the post said. “The teacher responded with physical force, and his actions are being investigated to ensure that his use of self-defense was appropriate.”
Later that month, L.D.’s parents and others spoke at a Santee, Nebraska, press conference. They identified L.D. as a Santee Sioux member. He remained in the audience of about 50 people at the community center and didn’t speak at the event.
The panel spoke about the alleged altercation and the teenager’s injuries. She said her son had sought to avoid confrontation during the incident and instead was allegedly assaulted by the school staff member. The mother said her son received marks on his face and the back of his head. She said another student pulled the teacher from her son.
She spoke about what she described as unsatisfactory interactions afterwards with Niobrara school officials, law enforcement, prosecutors and others. In addition, she alleged that authorities had not sought her son’s version of events.
The mother requested to meet with the Niobrara school board. She addressed the school board at its March 9, 2020, meeting, according to the minutes.
During March 2020, Parks received notification of a contract cancellation. As provided under state law, he requested and received a hearing on his contract.
The June 2020 hearing dealt mainly with his ability to continue adequately serving as an educator in the Niobrara Public Schools, according to the Niobrara Tribune weekly newspaper. The “quasi-judicial’ process allowed the Niobrara Board of Education to serve as “judge and jury,” receiving evidence and hearing witness testimony.
During the hearing, Parks defended his actions during the dance and at other times as a teacher, according to Tribune coverage at the time
According to testimony received, Parks and Guenther had been on administrative leave since the incident.
The Tribune coverage of the June 2020 hearing included the following narrative, based on evidence exhibits, testimony and witnesses.
A guest youth had attended the dance, and was allowed entry, seemingly against the rules set by the Niobrara Student Council to sign up prior to attending.
Parks testified that both he and Guenther had noticed the student in question was not on the pre-approved sign-up guest list, but that he was with another student who was on the list. It was addressed to the student that the non-pre-arranged guest would be under the student’s responsibility.
Guenther testified that she had been resolving an unrelated issue and had come into verbal contact with the youth in question. After asking him to leave the building and dance, she asked Parks to help her in that effort.
Parks testified that he had asked the youth four or five times to leave. Parks said he had eventually placed a hand on the youth’s shoulder to direct him to the exit door and was punched by the youth in the face.
After the student was asked to leave following a series of events, the student and Parks got into a physical interaction.
The altercation resulted in Parks receiving three punches in the face and head from the student, and from the student ending up with bruises and a contusion on his head.
Attorneys argued the issue of “who acted first” and where the aggression actually came from, the Tribune reported. One side contended that Parks initiated events by placing his hand on the youth’s shoulder, while the other side argued that, when the youth punched Parks, the altercation became escalated and Parks was defending himself.
Parks said that after the youth had landed the first punch, he had attempted to restrain the youth by holding his chest from behind and moving him toward the outer doors. Parks continued that once outside, the youth had spun on him, punching him twice more, before Parks had reacted with physical action of his own.
Guenther collaborated most of Parks’s testimony, while another attorney attempted to use testimony from other youth at the event to prove L.D. had been acted upon and Parks was at fault.
The board then heard evidence of the Niobrara Police report, testimony of threats made to Parks’s family on social media, threats made the evening of the dance by parents of the youth and other items in connection with the incident.
The remaining portions of evidence and questioning of all the witnesses revolved around Parks’s character.
