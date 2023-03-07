Judge Moves Scotland Murder Trial To Yankton County

TYNDALL — The trial for a Scotland man charged with triple murder will be moved from Bon Homme County to Yankton County, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Francis Lange faces the charges in relation to a November 2021 shooting at a Scotland residence. He also injured two other parties, including one woman who later died and a 5-year-old girl.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering filed the order granting the defendant’s motion for a change of venue. The defense had argued Lange could not receive a fair trial in Bon Homme County, where the alleged crimes occurred, on several grounds.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.