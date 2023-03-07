Judge Moves Scotland Murder Trial To Yankton County
Aerial Mike - stock.adobe.com

TYNDALL — The trial for a Scotland man charged with triple murder will be moved from Bon Homme County to Yankton County, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Francis Lange faces the charges in relation to a November 2021 shooting at a Scotland residence. He also injured two other parties, including one woman who later died and a 5-year-old girl.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.