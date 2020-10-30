‘Fall Back’ Tonight!

The Yankton Fire Department reminds area residents to change your smoke detector batteries when you turn your clocks back this weekend.
In 2020 the fire department responded to several calls where smoke detectors alerted residents or even the neighbors of smoke in the building. We also responded to a few calls with non-working detectors, most due to dead or absence of batteries or no detectors at all. Smoke detectors can reduce the chance of dying in a fire by 50%. Over 40% of the home deaths in the United States occurred in homes with no detectors installed. Another 17% of the fire deaths occurred in homes where the detectors were not in working condition. The most recent was close to home, in Columbus, Nebraska, where four people died of smoke inhalation with non-operating smoke detectors.
Check your smoke detectors as well as your carbon monoxide detectors for the date of manufacture. All smoke detectors should be replaced when the manufacture date has reached 10 years old. They may still beep with the test button, but this does not guarantee it is reading the smoke. At 10 years, the substance that detects the smoke has reached its life expectancy. The same goes for the carbon monoxide detectors except the life of the sensor depends on when the detector was manufactured, and the manufacturer. Early CO detectors lasted two years. Today, some have a life of 5-7 years.
Some of today’s smoke detectors are being manufactured with a 10-year battery. Be sure to consider this when replacing your detector, but also keep in mind it’s important to conduct a monthly test.
For more information check the Yankton Fire Department Facebook page or visit the NFPA website.
