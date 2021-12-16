Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. (YMC), has announced that Dr. Alan Spanel has earned board certification by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Spanel joined the internal medicine department at YMC-Norfolk in September 2021.
Spanel earned certified status by passing the American Board of Internal Medicine’s (ABIM) stringent certification examination, a test of the physician’s abilities in the field of adult medicine. Board certification from ABIM is voluntary and is the highest standard in internal medicine and its subspecialties. Certification signifies that physicians have demonstrated to their peers and to the public that they have the clinical judgment, skills and attitudes essential for providing excellent patient care.
To maintain certification, physicians can participate in activities that assess knowledge of the latest scientific developments and changes in practice and in specialty areas.
