100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 21, 1920
• Tiling is being put in the entrances to the Fantle store. It is of the checkerboard variety with alternating squares of dark and white.
• The dining car service on the Milwaukee noon trains north and south through here is “off agin.”
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 21, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 21, 1970
• A madcap comedy in the rip-snorting tradition of French bedroom farce is “A Flea in Her War,” by George Feydeau, being presented by the Yankton College Theatre in Forbes Hall Auditorium Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
• Minnesota Twins first baseman slugger Rich Reese took time out last night to sign autographs for young admirers who, along with their fathers, attended the Elks Club Father-Son Banquet held at the Elks Lodge last night. Reese’s message was directed to the young audience as he reminded them of the importance of working hard for the goals they wish to attain.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 21, 1995
• John Fejfar makes the Yankton Mall sparkle. For the past six years he has arrived at work at 8 a.m. — sometimes earlier — each weekday, to vacuum, dust and polish the interior and maintain the exterior and parking lot. Fejfar is one of 58 individuals employed in the community with assistance of the Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center. Through training at the center, the Yankton native now lives independently and is productive in the competitive workforce.
• The last week in October offers the opportunity for Yankton residents to rid their homes of unwanted magazines. River City Recycling is adding magazines to the list of items collected by the Yankton recycling crews beginning Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.