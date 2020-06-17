Bridging Yankton, Pathways to Hope, Help & Healing, has announced a new grant program available to local nonprofit organizations. Grants are available for projects that are consistent with Bridging Yankton’s mission to raise awareness of suicide and mental health, to reduce the stigma associated with it, and to help people access resources in the community.
Bridging Yankton welcomes grant requests from local organizations that:
• Host events or media campaigns to reduce mental health related stigma targeting either the general public or more specific populations; or
• Provide educational workshops, seminars or other such events to service providers (e.g. medical doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, police, EMTs, educators, and firefighters) to improve the knowledge and response of existing mental health resources; or
• Support educational programs with a focus on mental health.
Organizations interested in the grant program are encouraged to email garrity@iw.net for a grant application.
Bridging Yankton’s Annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is encouraged to follow the group’s new Facebook Page “Bridging Yankton” for updates.
