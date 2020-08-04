The Yankton County Farmers Union will hold its 2020 election of officers on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. at the David Cap residence, 30650 433 Ave.
The election will take place outside in the shade with social distancing and masks. Bring your choice seat and drink.
For more information, call Ione at 661-4066.
