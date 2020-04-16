SPRINGFIELD — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work to complete the Highway 37 project near Springfield will begin Friday, April 17.
The project, started in 2019, will add shoulders to widen the 8.3 miles of Highway 37 from Springfield to one-quarter mile south of Highway 50.
Work includes grading, culvert replacements and extensions, asphalt concrete shoulder surfacing and signing. The road will remain open during construction with flaggers and pilot cars to maintain traffic.
Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays and should be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction equipment and workers adjacent to the driving lane.
Foothills Contracting, Inc. of Webster is the prime contractor on this $7.1 million project.
The remaining work is expected to take two months to complete, depending on weather. If you have any questions, concerns or comments, please call (605) 668-2929 and leave a message. The project facilities will be closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.