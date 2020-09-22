100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 23, 1920
• Bids on the approaches and substructure to the Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri River will be opened at the Chamber of Commerce rooms tomorrow afternoon. At the request of companies here making up their estimates the opening was postponed from the 15th till the 24th of this month. Approach and pier companies have had men here investigating conditions and local supplies for several days.
• Returns compiled by newspapers from Tuesday’s election swell the majorities by which the people ratified the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to create a commission to pass on contentions between employers and employees, and the amendment giving women unrestricted suffrage. Thirty-nine other amendments were also adopted, including provision for a state budget system.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 23, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 23, 1970
• Students and faculty at Yankton Senior High School are in final stages of preparation for the annual Arickara Day Homecoming celebration here Thursday and Friday.
• A total for 513 full-time and part-time students are enrolled for study for the fall term at Mount Marty College, according to information from Sister Aidan Bourke, college registrar. Of this number, 95 are men in this, the second official year of coeducational status of the college.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 23, 1995
• Promises of Valentine’s Day dances and field trips to the Corn Palace brought cheers from peers as Yankton Middle School eighth graders rallied for student council votes Friday morning.
• The National Newspaper Association announced this week that the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan won four awards in their annual contest for newspaper quality and writing, editing and design.
