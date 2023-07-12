Road Work Set For 30th Street Thursday

The City of Yankton will begin street construction along 30th Street, from West City Limits Road to Adkins Drive, on Thursday, July 13. The Street Department will need to have the street cleared of all vehicles, trailers, campers, etc., until construction is complete.
The road is scheduled to be reopened by the end of the day Thursday.
