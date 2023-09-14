ACCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday of a private property collision on W. 21st Street.
• Police received a report at 9:07 a.m. Thursday of a private property collision involving a vehicle that struck a construction fence on Shirley Bridge Avenue.
• Police received a report at 10:26 a.m. Thursday of a car vs lawn mower accident with property damage on E. 15th Street.
