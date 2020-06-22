Avera Health has announced the appointment of Tom Clark, as the new Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, effective July 12, 2020.
Clark, who will join Avera’s executive leadership team, will guide the health system’s strategic priorities in alignment with its vision for the future — to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come.
“The health care industry is at an inflection point in terms of value-based care, consumer demand across all aspects of the care experience, and now resiliency through this COVID-19 environment. Our health care ministry must be positioned to respond and meet patients’ and members’ needs in high-reliability, high-quality and lower-cost scenarios, and we want to strengthen our leadership team to address just that,” said Bob Sutton, President and CEO of Avera Health. “Avera will benefit from Tom’s strong commitment to our mission, his consensus-building leadership style, and his thoughtful vision for the future of this health care system.”
Clark brings more than 30 years of experience in the health care sector. Most recently, he served as a Regional President and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, where he served since 2011. Prior to Avera, Clark served in various CEO and marketing leadership roles in hospitals located in Indiana. His work has included operations, strategic planning, business development, facility management, productivity and other business value creation efforts.
The new Chief Strategy and Growth Officer will oversee a broad compendium of strategic departments across Avera. Clark will provide executive direction to the CEO of Avera e-Care, CEO of Avera Health Insurance Division, CEO of Avera@Home, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications, Senior Vice President of Rural Health, Senior Vice President of Business Development; Vice President of Performance Excellence and the Director of Facility Development.
”Avera represents the best in health care today — a system that has its eye on the future and a steadfast focus on quality outcomes and experiences for the people it serves,” said Clark. “I’m thrilled to take on this new position. I have a passion for creating an environment that enables patients and members to receive great care and service, physicians to practice high quality medicine, and employees to love where they work.”
The announcement of Clark’s appointment begins the process of further advancing Avera’s realignment of its regional operations and follows Avera’s strategy and its strategic effort to innovate and sustain the health system’s infrastructure for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.