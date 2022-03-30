HARTINGTON, Neb. — Cedar County officials have announced that, due to a statewide shortage of examiners, there will be no driver license examinations at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington during April and May. Cedar County residents are asked to check with neighboring counties about possible driver license exams.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: ‘Infected’ (63)
- Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)
- Letter: What They Feel (13)
- Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)
- Letter: An Energy Update (9)
- Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)
- No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)
- Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)
- Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)
- Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)
- Letter: Misleading (5)
- The $1.5 Trillion Man (3)
- Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)
- Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)
- Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)
- Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)
- South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)
- Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)
- Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)
- Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)
- Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)
- The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)
- Daycare Bill Rejected (2)
- Letter: Clean Energy (2)
- Time Changes And Changing Times (1)
- Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)
- Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)
- Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)
- Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)
- City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)
- A Postal Step Forward (1)
- Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.