HARTINGTON, Neb. — Cedar County officials have announced that, due to a statewide shortage of examiners, there will be no driver license examinations at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington during April and May. Cedar County residents are asked to check with neighboring counties about possible driver license exams.

