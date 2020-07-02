100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 3, 1920
• The Yankton theatre is to run tomorrow night, close Monday, run Tuesday and after that close for the summer or as much thereof as may be necessary for the entire rebuilding of the house. Excavation for extensions to the rear and rebuilding of the old basement has been practically completed and a full force will be put on immediately to tear out the old inside of the building and start rebuilding as soon as possible.
• Yankton Coyotes will play two ball games over the Fourth celebration time. They will go up against Canton here tomorrow afternoon at the ball park, and will go up to a celebration at Tyndall and play the Wagner team of the Sunshine League Monday.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 3, 1945
• The departure of the U.S. towboat John Ordway and her companion pieces from the Yankton wharf last Saturday morning marked the conclusion of Missouri river bank control work accomplished by the U.S. Engineers here in the past two months.
• About 9:30 this morning the fire department was called to 110 West Sixth street to control a blaze in a storehouse on the property owned by L.C. Rogers. The fire was believed to have been caused by a group of small children playing with matches. The playhouse portion of the storehouse was completely ruined.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 3, 1970
• Mrs. Cora Gilliland and O.J. House Thursday were named King and Queen of the Springfield three-day centennial celebration. Both longtime residents of Springfield and the area, both have been involved in many community activities and have been noted community boosters.
• Bill O’Connor, hard-working defending champion of the Yankton Golf Classic, will return to the scene of his win last year to defend his title. O’Connor has informed local officials that he will head a contingent of about six Des Moines golfers, including former champion Floren DiPaglia, to compete in the annual tournament.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 3, 1995
• Area Girl Scouts and Brownies ripped sheets, trimmed threads and rolled the fabric not for a craft project, but to send bandages to Third World or war-stricken countries where clean wrappings are often scarce.
• Irene rodeo fans are sitting a lot prettier now as they enjoy, for the first time, new bleachers at the rodeo grounds. The Irene Rodeo Club also bought new horse chutes for the rodeo.
