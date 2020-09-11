A reader contacted the Press & Dakotan office Friday to warn others about a wave of Social Security scam calls occurring in the community. The ID phone numbers for the calls appear to be local (665/668) numbers, which may deceive people into thinking the call is actually from the local Social Security office.
If you receive such a call, you should hang up and contact the local Social Security office to ascertain the validity of the calls.
