INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 4:26 p.m. Friday of a theft on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 6:46 p.m. Friday of a lewd act on E. Seventh Street.
• The police department received a report at 7:25 p.m. Friday of a possible assault on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 8:53 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Walnut Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:26 p.m. Friday of a threat of harm or violence on Pearl Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:16 a.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Douglas Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 4:42 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on N. Washington Avenue, Mission Hill.
• The police department received a report at 11:42 a.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 3:27 p.m. Saturday of criminal entry into a vehicle on Locust Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:17 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Debra Boulevard, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 9:18 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on National Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:29 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 4:02 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 8:21 p.m. Sunday of a threat if harm or violence on W. 27th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
