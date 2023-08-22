• On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at approximately 7:45 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle non-injury accident occurring in Wausa, Neb. The accident investigation revealed Gregory Conn, 59, of Wausa, was backing his pickup from his private parking space onto Taft Street, between Gladstone and Bismarck Streets. Conn slowly backed his vehicle into an unoccupied vehicle on the opposite side of the roadway, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The owner of the unoccupied vehicle was notified of the accident. No injuries were reported.
• On Aug. 20, 2023, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft occurring in rural Creighton, Neb. The victim reported approximately 70 sheets of OSB plywood, ARBEC brand, stolen between the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, and afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The scene was processed for evidence and follow up is being conducted on several investigative leads. If anyone has any information regarding the theft, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261
