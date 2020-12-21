That’s one way to debut a new facility.
The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, which opened this fall at Mount Marty University, will host the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 3-6 in Yankton, according to a news release Monday morning.
Originally, the national meet was scheduled to be held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, but it was no longer able to host the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Press & Dakotan will have more on this story on social media and online at www.yankton.net.
